Iris, 16, and Uwix Japan, 19, were married in 2018. Japan says their parents were “very happy” when they wanted to get married. Now, they often go for dates on his motorbike. Photo: Sherlyn Seah
Malaysian children as young as 12 are getting married, and it’s legal
- More than 150,000 Malaysians between the ages of 15 and 19 were married, according to the most recent census. Many more are even younger
- Differences in the laws governing Muslims and indigenous people have allowed the practice to continue, but momentum for change is growing
Topic | Sex and relationships
