‘He’s not a spy or secret agent’: Michael Spavor charges in China concern North Korea watchers

  • The Canadian entrepreneur, who knows Kim Jong-un personally, was charged with espionage, along with former diplomat Michael Kovrig
  • China denies any links to Canada’s detention of Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou, but a friend said Spavor is a victim of an ‘international power struggle’
John Power
Updated: 7:35pm, 19 Jun, 2020

Canadian Michael Spavor, director of Paektu Cultural Exchange, has been detained in China since December 2018. Chinese authorities have moved ahead with his prosecution on spying charges. Photo: Twitter
