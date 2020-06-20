A Nepali activist burns an image of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a May protest against India’s unilateral construction of a link road that passes through some territories also claimed by Nepal. Photo: EPA
Amid stand-off with China, India faces new low in bilateral ties with Nepal

  • Kathmandu has approved a controversial new map marking as its territory land currently administered by India
  • Experts say China’s influence in Nepal has boosted its assertiveness in a dispute going back two centuries
Kunal Purohit
Updated: 4:30pm, 20 Jun, 2020

