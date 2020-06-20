Singapore's Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, the de facto successor to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, said the government was setting policy for the long term. “Where there are winds of change, we must find new waves of opportunity,” he said. Photo: AP
Singapore’s next leader Heng Swee Keat says jobs are top priority
- The deputy prime minister and finance minister said Singapore plans to preserve existing jobs and create 100,000 new ones, despite the downturn
- His televised address speech caps a two-week public relations blitz involving six speeches by government leaders, amid expectations of an imminent election
Topic | Singapore
Singapore's Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, the de facto successor to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, said the government was setting policy for the long term. “Where there are winds of change, we must find new waves of opportunity,” he said. Photo: AP