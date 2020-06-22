The US guided-missile destroyer USS Barry conducts operations on April 28, 2020 in the South China Sea. Photo: AFP
Philippines foreign secretary says Duterte’s U-turn on VFA was motivated by South China Sea tensions
- In a wide-ranging television interview, Teodoro Locsin Jnr also discussed China’s occupation of the Scarborough Shoal and US freedom of navigation
- He went on to defend Duterte from allegations he had sought to appease China, although he admitted joint gas and oil projects had stalled
Topic | The Philippines
