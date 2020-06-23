US President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the White House in September 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Australia, US must boost defence, cybersecurity ties to counter China: report
- The report by the University of Sydney comes ahead of the annual Australia-US Ministerial Consultations forum
- Coming at a difficult time for China-Australia relations, it describes the shifting balance of power from declining US influence and China’s ‘coercive statecraft’
Topic | China-Australia relations
US President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the White House in September 2019. Photo: Bloomberg