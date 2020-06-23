Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. The city state is set to hold an election as it battles an economic downturn and the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore heads for general election as PAP seeks mandate amidst pandemic
- President Halimah Yacob dissolved the legislature on the advice of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, with an election date to be set soon
- Campaign rallies will be banned and candidates will get more media access due to coronavirus health regulations
