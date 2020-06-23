Kiribati’s President Taneti Maamau and China’s President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People, Beijing, in January. Photo: Reuters
Kiribati’s pro-China leader wins re-election in blow to Taiwan

  • Taneti Maamau, who in September announced the Pacific island nation’s switch to diplomatic ties with Beijing, remains president
  • The result dashes Taipei’s hopes of a resumption of formal ties, leaving it with 15 remaining diplomatic allies
John PowerMaria Siow
Updated: 8:45pm, 23 Jun, 2020

