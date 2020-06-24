Lee Hsien Yang, younger brother of Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, has joined an opposition party amid an ongoing family feud. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Singapore PM’s brother Lee Hsien Yang joins opposition party ahead of July 10 election

  • Lee joined the Progress Singapore Party formed by Tan Cheng Bock, a former stalwart of the ruling People’s Action Party
  • Lee and his sister Wei Ling are locked in a quarrel with their older brother, PM Lee Hsien Loong, over the fate of their late father Lee Kuan Yew’s house
Topic |   Singapore
Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 11:07am, 24 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Lee Hsien Yang, younger brother of Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, has joined an opposition party amid an ongoing family feud. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE