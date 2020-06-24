Lee Hsien Yang, younger brother of Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, has joined an opposition party amid an ongoing family feud. Photo: AFP
Singapore PM’s brother Lee Hsien Yang joins opposition party ahead of July 10 election
- Lee joined the Progress Singapore Party formed by Tan Cheng Bock, a former stalwart of the ruling People’s Action Party
- Lee and his sister Wei Ling are locked in a quarrel with their older brother, PM Lee Hsien Loong, over the fate of their late father Lee Kuan Yew’s house
Topic | Singapore
Lee Hsien Yang, younger brother of Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, has joined an opposition party amid an ongoing family feud. Photo: AFP