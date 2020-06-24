Singapore is heading to the polls. Photo: AP
Explainer |
Singapore’s 13th general election: what’s at stake in July 10 polls?
- The ruling PAP will be seeking a strong vote of confidence in its ‘4G’ leaders including PM Lee Hsien Loong’s designated successor, Deputy PM Heng Swee Keat
- Singapore’s coronavirus response and economic woes are among the issues that will feature in a relatively muted campaign with no mass rallies
Topic | Singapore election 2020
Singapore is heading to the polls. Photo: AP