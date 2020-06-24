The surveys come amid heightening tensions between Australia and China. Photo: EPA
In Australia and China, public trust in each other nosedives amid spat: surveys
- Most Australians want to be less economically dependent on China, while Chinese respondents are uncertain that ties will improve
- The surveys, conducted separately, show deteriorating bilateral ties are having a negative impact on sentiment towards the other country
Topic | China-Australia relations
The surveys come amid heightening tensions between Australia and China. Photo: EPA