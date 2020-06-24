The surveys come amid heightening tensions between Australia and China. Photo: EPA
This Week in Asia /  Politics

In Australia and China, public trust in each other nosedives amid spat: surveys

  • Most Australians want to be less economically dependent on China, while Chinese respondents are uncertain that ties will improve
  • The surveys, conducted separately, show deteriorating bilateral ties are having a negative impact on sentiment towards the other country
Topic |   China-Australia relations
Maria Siow
Maria Siow

Updated: 9:15pm, 24 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The surveys come amid heightening tensions between Australia and China. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE