Singapore’s former prime minister Goh Chok Tong. Photo: Zakaria Zainal
Goh Chok Tong, Low Thia Khiang will not run in Singapore election

  • Two of the biggest names in the island nation’s electoral history – a former prime minister and an opposition stalwart – have retired from active politics
  • Goh, from the People’s Action Party, led the country from 1990 to 2004, while Low turned the Workers’ Party into a potent force
Bhavan Jaipragas
Updated: 5:11pm, 25 Jun, 2020

