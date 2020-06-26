Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc of Vietnam, chairing the Asean summit, delivers a speech at its opening ceremony. Photo: Xinhua
South China Sea disputes, Rohingya refugees on agenda at Asean meeting
- The 10 members also pledged to work together to limit the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic
- There are also indications they agreed on tougher language over the waterway, where five Asean nations have competing claims with China
Topic | Asean
