Shwe Mann speaks to media outside the first session of the new parliament in 2016. Photo: Xinhua
Opinion
Opinion
Cyril Pereira
The inside story of Myanmar’s troubled transition to democracy
Lieutenant Colonel Ye Htut charts the end of military rule in Myanmar, as well as the internal power struggles that undermined it
When General Than Shwe retired in 2011, he named Thein Sein as his successor, placing him on a collision course with Shwe Mann
Cyril Pereira
Published: 2:00pm, 27 Jun, 2020
Updated: 2:00pm, 27 Jun, 2020
Why you can trust SCMP
Link Copied
Shwe Mann speaks to media outside the first session of the new parliament in 2016. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE