Shwe Mann speaks to media outside the first session of the new parliament in 2016. Photo: Xinhua
Opinion

Cyril Pereira

The inside story of Myanmar’s troubled transition to democracy

  • Lieutenant Colonel Ye Htut charts the end of military rule in Myanmar, as well as the internal power struggles that undermined it
  • When General Than Shwe retired in 2011, he named Thein Sein as his successor, placing him on a collision course with Shwe Mann
Updated: 2:00pm, 27 Jun, 2020

