Supporters of Singapore’s opposition Workers’ Party during a 2015 rally. Photo: AP
Singapore election: opposition parties pull no punches in opposing PAP

  • Their manifestos include policy proposals firmly opposed by the government, including freezing a planned sales-tax hike and lowering the voting age
  • Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh says the opposition faces a ‘wipeout’, with no MPs elected, while Prime Minister Lee says this approach is tactical
Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 8:59pm, 29 Jun, 2020

