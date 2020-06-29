Supporters of Singapore’s opposition Workers’ Party during a 2015 rally. Photo: AP
Singapore election: opposition parties pull no punches in opposing PAP
- Their manifestos include policy proposals firmly opposed by the government, including freezing a planned sales-tax hike and lowering the voting age
- Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh says the opposition faces a ‘wipeout’, with no MPs elected, while Prime Minister Lee says this approach is tactical
Topic | Singapore
Supporters of Singapore’s opposition Workers’ Party during a 2015 rally. Photo: AP