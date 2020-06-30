Lee Hsien Yang, the brother of Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, was seen at a nomination centre on Tuesday morning, but did not submit his candidacy to stand for the Progress Singapore Party in the July 10 general election. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Singapore PM’s estranged brother won’t contest July 10 election, ending weeks of speculation

  • Lee Hsien Yang, the younger son of late leader Lee Kuan Yew, joined the opposition Progress Singapore Party
  • The People’s Action Party, led by his brother Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, is expected to retain power with relative ease
Topic |   Singapore election 2020
Kok XinghuiDewey Sim
Kok Xinghui and Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 12:18pm, 30 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Lee Hsien Yang, the brother of Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, was seen at a nomination centre on Tuesday morning, but did not submit his candidacy to stand for the Progress Singapore Party in the July 10 general election. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE