Lee Hsien Yang, the brother of Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, was seen at a nomination centre on Tuesday morning, but did not submit his candidacy to stand for the Progress Singapore Party in the July 10 general election. Photo: Reuters
Singapore PM’s estranged brother won’t contest July 10 election, ending weeks of speculation
- Lee Hsien Yang, the younger son of late leader Lee Kuan Yew, joined the opposition Progress Singapore Party
- The People’s Action Party, led by his brother Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, is expected to retain power with relative ease
Topic | Singapore election 2020
Lee Hsien Yang, the brother of Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, was seen at a nomination centre on Tuesday morning, but did not submit his candidacy to stand for the Progress Singapore Party in the July 10 general election. Photo: Reuters