Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn hugs his sister Princess Ubolratana – whose candidacy as prime minister he previously blocked – during his coronation in May 2019. Photo: AFP
From Singapore to Thailand, why are political sibling rivalries such a huge draw?

  • The Sukarnoputri sisters in Indonesia, Singapore’s Lee siblings and the royal family of Thailand electrify the public with their personal and electoral spats
  • These family feuds are particularly riveting in countries where politics are elitist or staid, according to an analyst
Amy Chew
Updated: 8:29pm, 7 Jul, 2020

