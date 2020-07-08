Japan’s F2 jet fighter is expected to be phased out around 2035. Photo: AFP
Japan seeks ‘future fighter’ to help protect disputed island chain from China
- Japan wants domestic firms to spearhead design and development of the new aircraft but will join forces with foreign manufacturers to replace F-2 jet
- Its main focus is the remote islands in Okinawa Prefecture claimed by China as the Diaoyus but controlled by Japan, which calls them the Senkakus
Topic | Defence
Japan’s F2 jet fighter is expected to be phased out around 2035. Photo: AFP