Japan’s F2 jet fighter is expected to be phased out around 2035. Photo: AFP
Japan seeks ‘future fighter’ to help protect disputed island chain from China

  • Japan wants domestic firms to spearhead design and development of the new aircraft but will join forces with foreign manufacturers to replace F-2 jet
  • Its main focus is the remote islands in Okinawa Prefecture claimed by China as the Diaoyus but controlled by Japan, which calls them the Senkakus
Julian Ryall
Updated: 5:00pm, 8 Jul, 2020

