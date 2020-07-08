Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India has strengthened ties with its old ally despite its increasingly close relationship with the US. Photo: EPA-EFE
As China-India tensions rise, can New Delhi rely on Russia as a defence partner?
- For decades India has been able to call on Moscow for support, but analysts are now questioning the wisdom of this relationship amid growing Sino-Russian ties
- Some have said it would make more sense for Delhi to align itself more closely with the US, which has publicly avowed support for its South Asian ally
