Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of the incumbent People’s Action Party speaks to a member of the public ahead of the general election. Photo: EPA
Singapore election: People’s Action Party, Workers’ Party bring out the political veterans as campaigning ends
- Singaporeans go to the polls on Friday, with campaigning permitted until midnight on Wednesday
- The campaign period did showcase the next generation of leaders, but it was seasoned veterans that got the final say before Thursday’s cooling-off period
Topic | Singapore election 2020
