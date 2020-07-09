Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Photo: EPA
Australia suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong, offers pathway to residency for Hongkongers
- Resettlement will be offered to Hongkongers under Australia’s skilled migrant visa programme, rather than through an increased intake of refugees
- Earlier this month, Britain announced a pathway to citizenship to some 3 million Hongkongers eligible for British National (Overseas) passports
