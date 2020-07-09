Pedestrians walk through the gates of Harvard Yard at Harvard University, which along with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the new rule on online classes. Photo: APPedestrians walk through the gates of Harvard Yard at Harvard University, which along with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the new rule on online classes. Photo: AP
Students from Asia in fear and panic after ‘cruel’ new US university rule

  • The Trump administration has threatened to revoke the visas of hundreds of thousands of students whose courses are completely online amid the Covid-19 pandemic
  • They see themselves as collateral damage in the president’s re-election campaign, while many cannot afford health care – or even to go home
Updated: 9:45pm, 9 Jul, 2020

