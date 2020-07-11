A Djiboutian boy holds his national flag in front of China’s at the launch of a housing construction project backed by China Merchant Group. Photo: AFP
Can India keep pace with China in Africa, or is it running on a different track?
- The two Asian giants are extending overtures and outreach to African nations, prompting speculation they are competing for power and influence
- But while Beijing’s deeper pockets have given it a foothold, analysts say New Delhi’s approach gives it unique advantages – and there is room for both
Topic | China-India relations
A Djiboutian boy holds his national flag in front of China’s at the launch of a housing construction project backed by China Merchant Group. Photo: AFP