An election official places gloves and sanitiser on a desk at a polling centre set up at a high school in Singapore. Photo: AP
Singapore election: Will PAP win big amid Covid-19 ‘crisis of a generation’?
- Polling will take place from 8am to 8pm and sample counts providing an early indication of results may be available before 10pm
- Strict social distancing measures will be in place for 2.65 million citizens registered to vote in Singapore, with 6,570 eligible to cast their ballot at 10 overseas polling stations
Topic | Singapore election 2020
An election official places gloves and sanitiser on a desk at a polling centre set up at a high school in Singapore. Photo: AP