An F/A-18E Super Hornet lands on the flight deck of the USS Ronald Reagan as the USS Nimitz steams past in the South China Sea on July 6. Photo: US Navy via AP
Chinese think tank rejects reports of planned South China Sea air defence identification zone
- Such a suggestion is aimed at driving a wedge between China, Japan, South Korea and members of Asean, an article published by the think tank said
- It followed reports in Hong Kong, Taiwan and the West that a zone was set to be rolled out and comes amid escalating US-China tensions
Topic | South China Sea
