Maria Lumowa, a fugitive for the last 17 years, is escorted by officials upon her arrival in Jakarta on July 9, 2020. Photo: AFPMaria Lumowa, a fugitive for the last 17 years, is escorted by officials upon her arrival in Jakarta on July 9, 2020. Photo: AFP
Maria Lumowa, a fugitive for the last 17 years, is escorted by officials upon her arrival in Jakarta on July 9, 2020. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Analysis |
Under the Jokowi government, corruption still haunts Indonesia

  • Indonesia’s anti-graft agency was established in 2003 as a direct result of the corruption-infested regime of the late president Suharto
  • Some two decades later, a law change is throwing the Jokowi administration’s commitment to anti-corruption efforts in doubt, activists say
Topic |   Indonesia
Joe Cochrane
Joe Cochrane

Updated: 10:00am, 14 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Maria Lumowa, a fugitive for the last 17 years, is escorted by officials upon her arrival in Jakarta on July 9, 2020. Photo: AFPMaria Lumowa, a fugitive for the last 17 years, is escorted by officials upon her arrival in Jakarta on July 9, 2020. Photo: AFP
Maria Lumowa, a fugitive for the last 17 years, is escorted by officials upon her arrival in Jakarta on July 9, 2020. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE