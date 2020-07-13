Sri Lankan military personnel march in traditional dress holding national flags during the country’s independence day in February 4. Photo: AFP
As China-India tensions escalate, can Sri Lanka avoid becoming a pawn in a big power game?
- New Delhi’s historical influence over Colombo looks to be waning in the face of increased investment and other economic overtures from Beijing
- But observers caution the South Asian island nation would be better off looking to Singapore’s example and avoid picking sides
Topic | India
