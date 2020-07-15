Congress has refused to renew the once mighty broadcaster’s franchise, leaving a question mark over 11,000 jobs. Photo: EPA-EFE
What next for Philippines’ ABS-CBN, the network that fell afoul of Duterte?
- Congress has refused to renew the once mighty broadcaster’s franchise, leaving a question mark over 11,000 jobs
- Bias and lewdness were among the reasons cited, but sceptics highlight its run-ins with the president, and draw a parallel to its treatment under Marcos
Topic | The Philippines
