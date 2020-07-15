Kim Jae-ryun, a lawyer for a former secretary of the late Seoul mayor Park Won-soon. Photo: EPAKim Jae-ryun, a lawyer for a former secretary of the late Seoul mayor Park Won-soon. Photo: EPA
Seoul will investigate sexual harassment claims against late mayor Park Won-soon

  • Former secretary accused Park of subjecting her to unwanted sexual advances and physical contact for years, sending her lewd photos and text messages
  • Park cannot be charged with criminal offences but lawyer representing the former secretary called for an investigation of whether there was a cover-up
Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 2:01pm, 15 Jul, 2020

