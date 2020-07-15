Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli and Chinese ambassador Hou Yanqi. Photo: NurPhoto
Is New Delhi using Indian media to attack Nepal as it grows closer to China?
- Indian TV news channels have recently targeted Nepal, including alleging that its leader KP Sharma Oli was ‘honey-trapped’ by ‘poison maiden’ Chinese ambassador Hou Yanqi
- Kathmandu has filed a diplomatic protest asking the Modi government to take steps against the ‘smear campaign’
Topic | India
Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli and Chinese ambassador Hou Yanqi. Photo: NurPhoto