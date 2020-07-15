Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli and Chinese ambassador Hou Yanqi. Photo: NurPhotoPrime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli and Chinese ambassador Hou Yanqi. Photo: NurPhoto
Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli and Chinese ambassador Hou Yanqi. Photo: NurPhoto
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Is New Delhi using Indian media to attack Nepal as it grows closer to China?

  • Indian TV news channels have recently targeted Nepal, including alleging that its leader KP Sharma Oli was ‘honey-trapped’ by ‘poison maiden’ Chinese ambassador Hou Yanqi
  • Kathmandu has filed a diplomatic protest asking the Modi government to take steps against the ‘smear campaign’
Topic |   India
Kunal Purohit

Updated: 3:54pm, 15 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli and Chinese ambassador Hou Yanqi. Photo: NurPhotoPrime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli and Chinese ambassador Hou Yanqi. Photo: NurPhoto
Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli and Chinese ambassador Hou Yanqi. Photo: NurPhoto
READ FULL ARTICLE