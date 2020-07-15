The American aircraft carrier USS Ronald Regan in the South China Sea. Photo: EPA
Xi’s call to Singapore: a subtle ‘reminder’ about the South China Sea?
- The Chinese leader congratulates Singapore’s Lee Hsien Loong on winning re-election, vows to ‘overcome distractions’ to safeguard regional stability
- To some experts it seemed a routine post-election call, to others a warning against siding with the United States
Topic | China-Singapore relations
The American aircraft carrier USS Ronald Regan in the South China Sea. Photo: EPA