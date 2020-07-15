Philippine foreign secretary Teodoro Locsin Jnr and Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi during their video call. Photo: Handout
Foreign ministers from China, Philippines discuss South China Sea after Pompeo statement
- Wang Yi’s call to Teodoro Locsin came after the US issued explicit support for the 2016 arbitral ruling rejecting the legality of China’s nine-dash line
- While Duterte has aligned his country with Beijing, Manila has recently been more vocal about the disputed waterway
Topic | South China Sea
Philippine foreign secretary Teodoro Locsin Jnr and Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi during their video call. Photo: Handout