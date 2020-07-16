The protests against Chinese workers in Southeast Sulawesi, Indonesia, started in March. Photo: Sulkarnain
Indonesian students in Sulawesi continue protests against Chinese workers
- The organisers are calling on the government to halt the workers’ arrivals and deport those already in the province
- On Tuesday night, more than 100 people demonstrated at the Kendari airport and stopped cars leaving the area to look for workers from mainland China
Topic | Indonesia
