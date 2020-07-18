The new national security law has raised the prospect of a second mass exodus from Hong Kong. Photo: ShutterstockThe new national security law has raised the prospect of a second mass exodus from Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
Home and away: after national security law, Hongkongers contemplate a second exodus

  • With the likes of Britain and the US offering refuge, millions of residents are deciding whether to stay or go as Beijing tightens its grip on the city
  • But as they consider their futures, those who left Hong Kong before the 1997 handover say starting a new life overseas can be far from easy
Laura WestbrookJohn Power
Laura Westbrook and John Power

Updated: 10:30am, 18 Jul, 2020

