Sachin Pilot, former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan (centre), pictured at an event in March. Photo: Facebook
Political rising star Sachin Pilot’s Rajasthan sacking exposes India’s Congress party troubles
- Sachin Pilot was the deputy chief minister of India’s biggest state before his shock sacking this week for refusing to toe the party line
- Analysts say the 42-year-old’s fate provides yet more evidence of a diminished Congress riven by infighting after last year’s electoral defeat
Topic | India
