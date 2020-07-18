Pakistani security personnel inspect the site of a suicide attack in the Dalbandin region, about 340 kilometres from Quetta, the capital of southwestern Balochistan province. Photo: AFPPakistani security personnel inspect the site of a suicide attack in the Dalbandin region, about 340 kilometres from Quetta, the capital of southwestern Balochistan province. Photo: AFP
Pakistani security personnel inspect the site of a suicide attack in the Dalbandin region, about 340 kilometres from Quetta, the capital of southwestern Balochistan province. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

A deadly turn on China’s Belt and Road raises the stakes in Pakistan

  • A surge of lethal attacks by Baloch separatists has sent the risks and costs of China’s Belt and Road projects in Pakistan soaring
  • At the same time, a web of espionage and proxy warfare involving Iran has tangled up Beijing’s interests in Gwadar
Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Tom Hussain
Tom Hussain

Updated: 3:31pm, 18 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Pakistani security personnel inspect the site of a suicide attack in the Dalbandin region, about 340 kilometres from Quetta, the capital of southwestern Balochistan province. Photo: AFPPakistani security personnel inspect the site of a suicide attack in the Dalbandin region, about 340 kilometres from Quetta, the capital of southwestern Balochistan province. Photo: AFP
Pakistani security personnel inspect the site of a suicide attack in the Dalbandin region, about 340 kilometres from Quetta, the capital of southwestern Balochistan province. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE