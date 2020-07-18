Pakistani security personnel inspect the site of a suicide attack in the Dalbandin region, about 340 kilometres from Quetta, the capital of southwestern Balochistan province. Photo: AFP
A deadly turn on China’s Belt and Road raises the stakes in Pakistan
- A surge of lethal attacks by Baloch separatists has sent the risks and costs of China’s Belt and Road projects in Pakistan soaring
- At the same time, a web of espionage and proxy warfare involving Iran has tangled up Beijing’s interests in Gwadar
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
Pakistani security personnel inspect the site of a suicide attack in the Dalbandin region, about 340 kilometres from Quetta, the capital of southwestern Balochistan province. Photo: AFP