The American aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan on exercises in the South China Sea. Photo: EPAThe American aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan on exercises in the South China Sea. Photo: EPA
This Week in Asia

US-China tensions: why is Malaysia so quiet about the South China Sea?

  • Malaysia and Brunei have been less vocal than Vietnam and the Philippines in questioning China’s maritime claims, even after Mike Pompeo’s statement
  • The Malaysian foreign minister has come under fire for claiming Chinese ships have not intruded into the country’s waters for the past 100 days
South China Sea
Amy Chew
Amy Chew

Updated: 7:40am, 18 Jul, 2020

