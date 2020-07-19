Sandhya Nair (fourth from left) with other krantikaris and the taxi driver who helps them distribute food. Photo: Sandhya NairSandhya Nair (fourth from left) with other krantikaris and the taxi driver who helps them distribute food. Photo: Sandhya Nair
In India, sex workers’ children challenge taboos to help the needy

  • Women from the Kranti centre have distributed food to 3,000 others in Mumbai’s red-light districts, and are raising funds for relief work
  • They hope to help society understand their backgrounds, and overcome the stigma surrounding sex workers and their families
Priti Salian

Updated: 2:07pm, 19 Jul, 2020

