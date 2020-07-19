Thai protesters, some dressed in black and wearing hard helmets and gas masks, take part in an anti-government demonstration in Bangkok on July 18. Photo: Vijitra DuangdeeThai protesters, some dressed in black and wearing hard helmets and gas masks, take part in an anti-government demonstration in Bangkok on July 18. Photo: Vijitra Duangdee
Young Thai protesters inspired by Hong Kong demand change but fear blowback

  • Student-led protests have flickered at campuses across Thailand since last year’s elections, won by former junta chief Prayuth Chan-ocha
  • Saturday’s event in central Bangkok drew thousands, and appeared to borrow heavily from last year’s massive rallies in Hong Kong for its imagery
Vijitra Duangdee

Updated: 6:09pm, 19 Jul, 2020

