Thai protesters, some dressed in black and wearing hard helmets and gas masks, take part in an anti-government demonstration in Bangkok on July 18. Photo: Vijitra Duangdee
Young Thai protesters inspired by Hong Kong demand change but fear blowback
- Student-led protests have flickered at campuses across Thailand since last year’s elections, won by former junta chief Prayuth Chan-ocha
- Saturday’s event in central Bangkok drew thousands, and appeared to borrow heavily from last year’s massive rallies in Hong Kong for its imagery
