A Japanese F-15 fighter is scrambled from its base in Naha, Okinawa. Photo: Kyodo
East China Sea: Japan ‘constantly scrambling jets’ as tensions with Beijing mount
- Japan now operating a near constant air presence over the disputed Diaoyu, or Senkaku, islands in response to more aggressive probing by Chinese jets
- News comes as it emerges Beijing has demanded Tokyo prevent Japanese fishing boats from ‘trespassing’ in what China claims are its territorial waters
Topic | China-Japan relations
