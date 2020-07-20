A Japanese F-15 fighter is scrambled from its base in Naha, Okinawa. Photo: KyodoA Japanese F-15 fighter is scrambled from its base in Naha, Okinawa. Photo: Kyodo
A Japanese F-15 fighter is scrambled from its base in Naha, Okinawa. Photo: Kyodo
This Week in Asia /  Politics

East China Sea: Japan ‘constantly scrambling jets’ as tensions with Beijing mount

  • Japan now operating a near constant air presence over the disputed Diaoyu, or Senkaku, islands in response to more aggressive probing by Chinese jets
  • News comes as it emerges Beijing has demanded Tokyo prevent Japanese fishing boats from ‘trespassing’ in what China claims are its territorial waters
Topic |   China-Japan relations
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 5:00pm, 20 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A Japanese F-15 fighter is scrambled from its base in Naha, Okinawa. Photo: KyodoA Japanese F-15 fighter is scrambled from its base in Naha, Okinawa. Photo: Kyodo
A Japanese F-15 fighter is scrambled from its base in Naha, Okinawa. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE