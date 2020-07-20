A bus stuck on a snowy road in the Ladakh mountains. Photo: Aakash Hassan
India’s Ladakh is in the ‘stone age’. Envying China makes life harder
- Villagers suffering in the harsh climate amid poor infrastructure and a lack of electricity can see across the Indus River to development on the Chinese side
- To residents, the lack of basic requirements belies the nationalistic and pro-business agenda of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party
Topic | India
A bus stuck on a snowy road in the Ladakh mountains. Photo: Aakash Hassan