A bus stuck on a snowy road in the Ladakh mountains. Photo: Aakash HassanA bus stuck on a snowy road in the Ladakh mountains. Photo: Aakash Hassan
India’s Ladakh is in the ‘stone age’. Envying China makes life harder

  • Villagers suffering in the harsh climate amid poor infrastructure and a lack of electricity can see across the Indus River to development on the Chinese side
  • To residents, the lack of basic requirements belies the nationalistic and pro-business agenda of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party
Aakash Hassan
Updated: 6:00pm, 20 Jul, 2020

