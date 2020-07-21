New Bilibid Prison in the Philippines. Photo: Robert NgNew Bilibid Prison in the Philippines. Photo: Robert Ng
New Bilibid Prison in the Philippines. Photo: Robert Ng
What really happened to the Philippine drug lords who ‘died’ of coronavirus?

  • Senate president wants a probe into the deaths of high-profile prisoners including Jaybee Sebastian, a witness against opposition leader Leila De Lima
  • Bodies were cremated without autopsies, fuelling rumours the dead men may have been ‘resurrected’ in the outside world with new identities
Alan Robles
Alan Robles

Updated: 9:15am, 21 Jul, 2020

