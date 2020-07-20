American aircraft carrier strike groups in the South China Sea. Photo: Handout
South China Sea: beware of US ‘sabotage’, Beijing warns Southeast Asia
- Diplomatic spats in the Philippines and Myanmar show the two superpowers are jostling for influence in the region as ties deteriorate, experts say
- US diplomats raise eyebrows with use of the term ‘West Philippines Sea’ and for warning Myanmar of Chinese ‘exploitation’
