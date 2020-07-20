American aircraft carrier strike groups in the South China Sea. Photo: HandoutAmerican aircraft carrier strike groups in the South China Sea. Photo: Handout
South China Sea: beware of US ‘sabotage’, Beijing warns Southeast Asia

  • Diplomatic spats in the Philippines and Myanmar show the two superpowers are jostling for influence in the region as ties deteriorate, experts say
  • US diplomats raise eyebrows with use of the term ‘West Philippines Sea’ and for warning Myanmar of Chinese ‘exploitation’
Topic |   South China Sea
Raissa Robles and Bloomberg

Updated: 10:49pm, 20 Jul, 2020

