Naver is the first South Korean company known to have made changes to its Hong Kong operations after the new national security law came into effect. Photo: ShutterstockNaver is the first South Korean company known to have made changes to its Hong Kong operations after the new national security law came into effect. Photo: Shutterstock
Naver is the first South Korean company known to have made changes to its Hong Kong operations after the new national security law came into effect. Photo: Shutterstock
This Week in Asia /  Politics

National security law: Naver moves data centre from Hong Kong to Singapore

  • South Korea’s largest internet portal made the decision amid concerns Chinese authorities could use the new legislation to access users’ information
  • All the data in its Hong Kong centre was deleted earlier this month, with a company executive saying ‘other technical reasons’ were also involved
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 7:00pm, 21 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Naver is the first South Korean company known to have made changes to its Hong Kong operations after the new national security law came into effect. Photo: ShutterstockNaver is the first South Korean company known to have made changes to its Hong Kong operations after the new national security law came into effect. Photo: Shutterstock
Naver is the first South Korean company known to have made changes to its Hong Kong operations after the new national security law came into effect. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE