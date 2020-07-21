The relatively light sentencing of 23-year-old dentistry student Yin Zi Qin has prompted public outrage in Singapore. Photo: EPA
Singapore reviews penalties after outcry over sentencing of NUS student in strangling case
- The home affairs ministry will look into past cases involving violence against women after 23-year-old Yin Zi Qin received a relatively light sentence
- There was outrage over the perception those with lesser academic qualifications were given harsher sentences after similar offences
Topic | Singapore
The relatively light sentencing of 23-year-old dentistry student Yin Zi Qin has prompted public outrage in Singapore. Photo: EPA