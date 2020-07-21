A worker tests a glove at a Top Glove factory outside Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia slams US ban on rubber glove maker Top Glove after claims company used forced labour
- Import ban on the company, amid suspicions of forced labour, is ‘unfair’ and ‘baseless’, says Human Resources Minister N. Saravanan
- But the firm, whose gloves have been in high demand due to the coronavirus, has been accused of withholding wages in the past
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A worker tests a glove at a Top Glove factory outside Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Reuters