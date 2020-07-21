A worker tests a glove at a Top Glove factory outside Kuala Lumpur. Photo: ReutersA worker tests a glove at a Top Glove factory outside Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia slams US ban on rubber glove maker Top Glove after claims company used forced labour

  • Import ban on the company, amid suspicions of forced labour, is ‘unfair’ and ‘baseless’, says Human Resources Minister N. Saravanan
  • But the firm, whose gloves have been in high demand due to the coronavirus, has been accused of withholding wages in the past
Tashny Sukumaran

Updated: 10:56pm, 21 Jul, 2020

