South Korea’s Ministry of Unification last week revoked the licences of two defector-led organisations involved in flying propaganda leaflets across the border. Photo: EPASouth Korea’s Ministry of Unification last week revoked the licences of two defector-led organisations involved in flying propaganda leaflets across the border. Photo: EPA
North Korea rights activists see oppression in Seoul’s audit plans after leaflets controversy

  • South Korea is looking into 25 non-profits focused on abuses in the hermit kingdom after cracking down on two that flew anti-Kim-regime leaflets across the border
  • The NGOs feel the government is trying to muzzle criticism of Pyongyang for the sake of reconciliation, but others say their work undermines peace efforts
Updated: 7:00am, 23 Jul, 2020

