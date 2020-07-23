South Korea’s Ministry of Unification last week revoked the licences of two defector-led organisations involved in flying propaganda leaflets across the border. Photo: EPA
North Korea rights activists see oppression in Seoul’s audit plans after leaflets controversy
- South Korea is looking into 25 non-profits focused on abuses in the hermit kingdom after cracking down on two that flew anti-Kim-regime leaflets across the border
- The NGOs feel the government is trying to muzzle criticism of Pyongyang for the sake of reconciliation, but others say their work undermines peace efforts
