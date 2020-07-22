An F/A-18E Super Hornet approaches one of the two American aircraft carriers that have been conducting exercises in the South China Sea. Photo: EPA
South China Sea: ‘no sense’ in pushing Philippines’ case at UN summit, Locsin says
- Foreign secretary rejects call for Philippines to raise issue of enforcing 2016 arbitral ruling at the General Assembly in September
- Meanwhile, Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana welcomes news that his US counterpart Mark Esper is hoping to visit China
