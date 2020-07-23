The US military's land-based Aegis missile defence testing system being launched in 2018 on the island of Kauai in Hawaii. Photo: AP
US Pacific army chief wants Aegis Ashore defence system in Guam amid ‘threat’ from China
- Admiral Philip Davidson says the system needs to be operational within five years if the US is to stay ahead of its regional rivals’ technological advances
- His request comes just weeks after Tokyo cancelled plans to construct two of the anti-missile installations in Japan
