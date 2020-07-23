Malaysia’s communications minister has announted that all film producers require a licence “regardless of whether they are mainstream media or personal media that publish their film on social media or traditional channels”. Photo: EPAMalaysia’s communications minister has announted that all film producers require a licence “regardless of whether they are mainstream media or personal media that publish their film on social media or traditional channels”. Photo: EPA
Malaysia’s communications minister has announted that all film producers require a licence “regardless of whether they are mainstream media or personal media that publish their film on social media or traditional channels”. Photo: EPA
In Malaysia, you now need a licence for TikTok or Facebook videos

  • Pushing back against an Al Jazeera documentary on migrant workers, the Perikatan Nasional government says all video producers must be licensed – even for social media posts
  • The move has acted widespread derision, while experts say the administration is looking to silence critics and throttle free speech
Tashny Sukumaran

Updated: 6:58pm, 23 Jul, 2020

