Malaysia’s communications minister has announted that all film producers require a licence “regardless of whether they are mainstream media or personal media that publish their film on social media or traditional channels”. Photo: EPA
In Malaysia, you now need a licence for TikTok or Facebook videos
- Pushing back against an Al Jazeera documentary on migrant workers, the Perikatan Nasional government says all video producers must be licensed – even for social media posts
- The move has acted widespread derision, while experts say the administration is looking to silence critics and throttle free speech
Topic | Malaysia
Malaysia’s communications minister has announted that all film producers require a licence “regardless of whether they are mainstream media or personal media that publish their film on social media or traditional channels”. Photo: EPA